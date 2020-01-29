'People Behind SIMI Have Risen Again; We'll Put PFI Members Behind Bars': UP Min Raza

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Mohsin Raza on Wednesday said the people belonging to the banned organisation Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) have become active again and are trying to disrupt peace in the country.

"People belonging to SIMI have become active again. SIMI was banned but no action was taken against its members. Now, we will not only ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) but will also put its members behind the bars," Raza said while speaking to news agency ANI in Lucknow.

'Our agencies have exposed them'

He said that it is unfortunate that the people with the ideology of SIMI are trying to disrupt peace in the country. "PFI was carrying out anti-national activities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Our agencies have exposed them. No previous government had taken any action against them but our government is committed to the protection of our citizens," said Raza. Earlier, Raza had said PFI is just a new version of SIMI, and this was echoed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Talking about Shaheen Bagh protests mastermind Sharjeel Imam who was booked for sedition for his provocative speeches, the minister said, "Those who act against the interests of the nation will have to answer for their actions." He said that the BJP will destroy the forces trying to divide the country.

'Muslims being misled by banned terror outfits'

A few days back, the state minister had said that the Muslims of the country are being misled by outfits such as PFI over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) as part of a conspiracy. "Things which are happening, are not happening in opposition to CAA. There is another conspiracy behind it. Banned terror outfits like SIMI and PFI are misleading Muslims and making Muslim women sit on streets as part of this conspiracy," Raza said.

Previously, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had stated that the role of PFI is coming forward in violence and the Home Ministry will decide on action against the organisation based on evidence. "PFI's role in violence is coming forward. The Home Ministry will decide on further action based on evidence. There are many allegations against them including connection with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)," Prasad had told reporters.

(with ANI inputs)