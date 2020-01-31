Kanpur: UP Police Arrest 5 PFI Members Ahead Of CM Yogi Adityanath's Visit

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested five Popular Front of India (PFI) members from Kanpur on Friday on charges of instigating violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). A team of Kanpur SIT (Special Investigation Team), SWAT and other officials nabbed the five persons – Mohammad Omar, Sayyed Abdul, Faizan Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasif and Sarwar Alam.

READ | Amid ED Summons, PFI's Role In Delhi Anti-CAA Violence Also Under Police Scanner: Sources

The five accused are alleged to have instigated protesters in Babupurva and Yatimkahan areas of Kanpur. They were planning to disrupt Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to the city on Friday by protesting against CAA. The police are investigating links of PFI members with violence that erupted in Kanpur on December 28 last year.

READ | 'People Behind SIMI Have Risen Again; We'll Put PFI Members Behind Bars': UP Min Raza

PFI's role under the scanner

The Enforcement Directorate has unearthed the role of PFI’s role in the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, it found a link between the Rs 120 crore deposited in 73 bank accounts allegedly belonging to PFI and the anti-CAA protests. Sources also reveal that maximum money was withdrawn during the anti-CAA protest days. On the other hand, the PFI has outrightly denied the allegations.

READ | PFI Calls ED Summons On Anti-CAA Violence 'ill-motivated Move At Behest Of BJP Govt'

Law Minister's take on PFI

Previously, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had stated that the role of PFI is coming forward in violence and the Home Ministry will decide on action against the organisation based on evidence. "PFI's role in violence is coming forward. The Home Ministry will decide on further action based on evidence. There are many allegations against them including connection with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)," Prasad had told reporters.

READ | ED Summons PFI Top-brass To Probe 'money-trail' Between PFI & Anti-CAA Protests In UP