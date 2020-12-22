Father Of Rape Victim Demands Probe Into Satsang Held For Asaram Bapu In Shahjahanpur Jail

On Tuesday, the father of a girl raped by Asaram Bapu demanded a probe into a function held in the Shahjahanpur District Jail by the latter's followers for distribution of blanket and prasad. Crying foul over the glorification of the rape convict, he alleged that this was an attempt to refurbish his image. Rubbishing this notion, jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar told PTI, "When Pandey was released on bail, he had pledged to distribute blankets to prisoners. They had sent blankets which were distributed in the jail. The allegation of glorification and Satsang inside the jail is baseless". Meanwhile, Shahjahanpur ADM (Administration) Ramsevak Dwivedi stated that he was not aware of the matter and assured that a probe will be initiated if such a function took place inside the jail. Earlier in the day, it was revealed that the Satsang was organised by the jail authorities themselves and held in the presence of police personnel.

Read: Asaram's Followers Detained Outside SII During PM's Visit

Speaking to the media, the father of the rape victim stated, "In the Satsang, the criminal was glorified. Followers of Asaram are doing this to refurbish the image of a rape convict. A probe should be done in the matter."

Republic Media Network has learned that the jail administration has become devotees of Asaram Bapu, who is serving life imprisonment. During the Satsang, the self-styled godman was praised by the officials and the entire event was publicized by the jail authorities who made it a government program by issuing a press note. In the photos which have emerged from the incident, Asaram Bapu's poster can be seen along with Satsang attendees who are seated with blankets on their heads.

Read: Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Release Of SP MLA From Jail, Slams BJP

Asaram sentenced to life imprisonment

Asaram was taken into custody in August 2013 on charges of raping a teenage student at his ashram. He was subsequently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. The chargesheet in the case that was filed against him and the four others in November 2013 alleged blackmail in exchange for sexual favors.

Following his arrest, a number of key witnesses were either attacked or went missing. Asaram's personal aide was shot dead in 2014 while another associate was killed in 2014. During the years, Asaram moved 12 bail applications, of which six were rejected by the trial court, three by the Rajasthan High Court, and three by the Supreme Court. The self-styled godman was finally convicted in April 2018 under section 376 and POCSO. In April 2019, a Gujarat court convicted Narayan Sai, his son, in another rape case.

Read: Gangster Held From Jail For Threatening Witness In Drugs Case