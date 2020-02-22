'The Feature Often Neglected In Our Constitution Is Fundamental Duties:' CJI Bobde

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of International Judicial Conference 2020, in New Delhi, Chief Justice of India (CJI ) SA Bobde remarked that a feature of the Constitution that is often neglected is the 'fundamental duties' towards the nation. While evoking Mahatma Gandhi, the CJI Bobde said that if each citizen fulfills his 'fundamental duties,' then the 'rights' would be taken care of.

"A feature often neglected in our Constitution is Fundamental Duties. Mahatma Gandhi has also said that if everybody performs his duty, all rights are taken care of," said CJI Bobde.

'Assimilation of legal cultures'

CJI Bobde also stated that in today's time, the impact of the decisions taken by individual people was not only limited to themselves but affected the society in general as well. He also said that the relative 'success' of a country's judicial system depended on how the Judiciary responded to 'challenges.'

"The success of the Rule of Law in the country depends on how the Judiciary responds to challenges. Our decision no longer impacts only those who live in our jurisdictions. India is a melting pot of many cultures and traditions, this is equally true of its judicial system and institutions. We have assimilated legal cultures of all civilizations who have come to our shores."

Apart from CJI Bobde, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also participated in the International Judicial Conference 2020 which was organized at additional building, Supreme Court complex today.

(With Agency Inputs)