FIR Against VVIP Brat Nalapad For Allegedly Assaulting Youth Congress Worker At A Debate

Yet another FIR has been filed against the VVIP brat, Mohammad Nalapad, this time for allegedly assaulting a youth Congress worker. Sachin Gowda, who was a participant in a debate contest organised by youth Congress on Sunday, has accused Nalapad, his gunman and several others of physically attacking him after an argument turned ugly.

On Sunday, the youth Congress had organised a debate contest to choose spokespersons to represent the party. After the winners were announced, an altercation took place over calling an MLA on stage which ended in a brawl. Sachin has alleged that Nalapad led a group of 20 men, all of whom attacked him, injuring him on his chest, shoulder and stomach.

Speaking to Republic late last night, Sachin Gowda said that he was attacked by over 30 people and alleged that the police deliberately tried to water down the charges to ensure that the sections booked were bailable.

On Tuesday morning, pictures of both Nalapad and Sachin Gowda along with the newly appointed KPCC president DK Shivakumar from their late-night meeting emerged, indicating that a truce has been brokered between the two. But police sources tell us that since an FIR has been lodged, they will proceed with the investigation, as usual.

Nalapad had defended himself on Monday claiming that Sachin Gowda was arguing with the judges and the vice president of youth Congress, Karnataka and was threatening them. And even after Nalapad intervened, Sachin spoke to him disrespectfully to which Nalapad objected saying he is the Bengaluru Youth Congress president.

Nalapad first filed a complaint against Sachin Gowda saying he threatened, and abused him. The Vyalikaval police in Bengaluru booked non-cognizable offences against Gowda. After which Gowda too filed a complaint which was turned into an FIR against Nalapad, his gunman, Bengaluru Youth Congress Vice President Shivakumar and several others on charges of criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.

This is not the first time that Nalapad, son of Shantinagar MLA NA Harris, has run into trouble. In February of 2018, he was arrested after he assaulted a student in a high-profile pub in Bengaluru. He was suspended from the party then and came out on bail. In February of 2020, he was booked in hit and run case for an accident in which five people were injured.

