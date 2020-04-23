FIR Filed After Physical Attack On Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami; Details Here

An FIR has been registered over the physical attack on Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami & his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami at quarter past midnight late on Wednesday night. The FIR was registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police station under sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Mumbai. This came several hours after the complaint was filed, and after considerable effort, as narrated by Arnab in said complaint.

READ | Anupam Kher Terms Physical Attack On Arnab Goswami 'utter Cowardice'; Peers Echo Veteran

Arnab and Samyabrata attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Samyabrata were driving back following his show, with Arnab driving their Toyota Corolla. Masked goons on a bike overtook and blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles along with abuses after taking a good hard look to identify him in the front seat.

READ | J&K HC Hears Government Submissions Over Darbar Move, Reserves Order

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police attache who is an undersigned in the complaint that they had been sent by party higher-ups to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

READ | First Lady Savita Kovind Stitches Face Masks For Shelter Homes In A Fight Against COVID-19

READ | Moradabad Attack: 73 Policemen Quarantined After 5 Accused Test Positive For COVID-19

Here's the full complaint copy with the sequence of events: