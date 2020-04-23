Anupam Kher Terms Physical Attack On Arnab Goswami 'utter Cowardice'; Peers Echo Veteran

General News

Anupam Kher termed the attack on Arnab Goswami as 'utter cowardice' and posted a strong message of support, stating that crores of Indians were with him.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anupam Kher terms attack on Arnab Goswami 'utter cowardice', posts strong message for him

Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were physically attacked late on Wednesday night as they were on their way home.  After they were apprehended, the attackers confessed to Arnab's Mumbai Police attache that they were from the youth Congress and had been sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson.   

Celebrities across the political fraternity and some from the film industry strongly condemned the incident. One of the notable names was Anupam Kher who termed it as ‘utter cowardice’.

READ: Arnab Goswami's Video Message After Being Physically Attacked By Congress Goons; Watch

The veteran took to Twitter a few hours after the incident. Condemning the attack, the A Wednesday star also sent out a strong message, and wrote that the nation has changed and that such incidents won’t be tolerated anymore.

Here’s the tweet

Kher had also come out in support of Arnab Goswami over strong responses over his recent reportage of the Palghar mob lynching where Republic had posed questions to Sonia Gandhi. 

READ:Arnab Goswami Attacked By Congress Goons In Mumbai While Driving Back Home With His Wife

National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar also condemned the shocking attack.

Ashoke Pandit expressed concern following the attack

Samyabrata Ray and Arnab Goswami were on their way back home from Republic's Mumbai studios on Wednesday night when their car was attacked by two bike-bourne goons, 500 metres from their residence. Arnab recounted in a video message that they tried to break the glass window, attacked the car with ink and overtook his car, before they were caught by his security guards.

A complaint has been filed with the police.

READ:'National Approach - Blanket Policy,' Says Arnab As PM Modi Extends Covid Lockdown

READ:Here's What Arnab Goswami Saw As He Reported From A Locked-down Mumbai Amid Coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories