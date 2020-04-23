Anupam Kher Terms Physical Attack On Arnab Goswami 'utter Cowardice'; Peers Echo Veteran

Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were physically attacked late on Wednesday night as they were on their way home. After they were apprehended, the attackers confessed to Arnab's Mumbai Police attache that they were from the youth Congress and had been sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson.

Celebrities across the political fraternity and some from the film industry strongly condemned the incident. One of the notable names was Anupam Kher who termed it as ‘utter cowardice’.

READ: Arnab Goswami's Video Message After Being Physically Attacked By Congress Goons; Watch

The veteran took to Twitter a few hours after the incident. Condemning the attack, the A Wednesday star also sent out a strong message, and wrote that the nation has changed and that such incidents won’t be tolerated anymore.

Here’s the tweet

I totally condemn the attack on #ArnabGoswami and his wife #Samya. It is an act of utter cowardice. देश बदल चुका है दोस्तों। ये सब चलने वाला नहीं। अर्नब ! देश के करोड़ों लोग आपका कवच है। आपका कोई बाल बाँका नहीं कर सकता। जय हो!! — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 23, 2020

Kher had also come out in support of Arnab Goswami over strong responses over his recent reportage of the Palghar mob lynching where Republic had posed questions to Sonia Gandhi.

Dear #ArnabGoswami!! Here is one of my favourite quotes in hindi for you;



लोगों की ज़िद हैं,

हम पर बिजलियाँ गिराने की,

तो हमारी भी ज़िद है

वहीं पर मंज़िलें बनाने की :) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 22, 2020

READ:Arnab Goswami Attacked By Congress Goons In Mumbai While Driving Back Home With His Wife

National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar also condemned the shocking attack.

I strongly condemn the attack on @republic Chief Arnab Goswami . https://t.co/5EiFirp0wx — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 22, 2020

Ashoke Pandit expressed concern following the attack

Concerned for the well being of #ArnabGoswami & his wife who were attacked just now, on their way home from work.



I condemn this attack & appeal to the Govt. to take serious action against the attackers & provide him security.@republic#ISupportArnabGoswami — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 22, 2020

Samyabrata Ray and Arnab Goswami were on their way back home from Republic's Mumbai studios on Wednesday night when their car was attacked by two bike-bourne goons, 500 metres from their residence. Arnab recounted in a video message that they tried to break the glass window, attacked the car with ink and overtook his car, before they were caught by his security guards.

A complaint has been filed with the police.

READ:'National Approach - Blanket Policy,' Says Arnab As PM Modi Extends Covid Lockdown

READ:Here's What Arnab Goswami Saw As He Reported From A Locked-down Mumbai Amid Coronavirus