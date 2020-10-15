Flight Lt. Gunjan Saxena Backs IAF Before Delhi HC, Says 'faced No Discrimination'

Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, whose life story has been made into a feature film, in her affidavit before the Delhi High Court stated that she faced no discrimination in the IAF on the basis of her gender as shown in the movie, document of which is accessed by Republic TV. Delhi High Court on September 18 had asked real-life Gunjan Saxena to submit an affidavit stating her assessment of the content shown in the Netflix movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

The Single Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher has further asked the said retired Air Force officer to state as to whether the producers of the film violated the terms of any agreement they had entered into with her.

BREAKING: Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena tells Delhi HC that she faced no discrimination on the basis of her gender during her service with the Indian Air Force. “I firmly believe that the IAF as an institution is very progressive and I will forever be grateful for the opportunities given” pic.twitter.com/lvHRJKKgMh — Nalini 🌼 (@nalinisharma_) October 15, 2020

"I had no control over the exercise of “creative liberties” during the making of the movie. I have not faced any discrimination on the basis of my gender in the IAF. IAF as an institution is very progressive. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities given to me by the IAF," the affidavit reads.

No injunction against 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

Centre and IAF filed a plea seeking a stay on the broadcast, telecast, digital or OTT release as well as theatre release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl claiming that it maligns the 'dignity and reputation' of the IAF. They also said that the film's portrayal of IAF shows practices of gender biases which 'damages the IAF's reputation' and no NOC has been taken from IAF by the film producers.

They further contended that the film was not shown to the preview committee and no MoU was signed before the release which is a general practice. Delhi HC refused to grant an interim stay on the broadcast of the film based on Gunjan Saxena's life while asking Dharma Productions Private Limited, Karan Yash Johar, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Netflix, and others to file a response on the Centre and IAF's plea against the film.

After hearing the counsel of both sides, the court adjourned the matter till January 18, 2021.