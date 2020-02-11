Former CJI Gogoi Urges People To 'trust Judges' On Resolving Issues Pertaining To CAA

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday urged the people to 'trust the judges' for resolving the issues around the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Speaking at an event organised at the Gujarat National Law University, Gogoi said that the resolution of the CAA issue must be done through 'constitutional means'. "The matter is pending before the Supreme Court. I would say trust your judges," he added.

Further, Gogoi appealed to the students of the university to think about the judiciary. According to him, the most important fundamental duty for any citizen is to respect the unity and integrity of the nation. He said, "The moment we have an independent and fearless judiciary, our country will march ahead."

Nationwide protests against CAA

Protests against the newly amended Citizenship law, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared since December last year. The mood in the national capital has been tense ever since violence erupted in the Jamia Millia Islamia University on an earlier occasion. The protests spread nationwide following that.

Read: NHRC seeks report from UP DGP, Chief Secretary on police brutality during anti-CAA protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had said that the law is required to help persecuted minorities who came to India before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, protesters insist the law discriminates against the country’s Muslim minority and violates India’s Constitution.

Speaking about the protests, the former CJI said, "The protests originated from my state, Assam. When I had just retired and returned to Guwahati, I saw protests for five days. The student community which was spearheading the protests said that they will stop the protests at 5 pm on the fifth day. From the sixth day onwards there was no violence. The protests continued but they were held in a democratic and peaceful manner. I am yet to see a more constructive role played by the students' organizations in the country."

Read: 'Not me, someone else': Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi makes curious pitch for new regional party

States pass resolution against CAA

Ever since the passing of the CAA, a few across the country have shown strong resistance towards implementing it. Recently, West Bengal has become the fourth state to pass a resolution against it. Along with it, Kerala and Punjab have also passed a resolution demanding to scrap the contentious law. Reports stated that Maharashtra is also considering to pass a resolution against CAA.

Read: 'CAA cannot be questioned or deliberated in any manner', Kiran Bedi tells Puducherry CM

Read: Delhi election: Manish Sisodia says 'work is deshbhakti', exudes confidence in victory

(With ANI Inputs)