Four Indian Soldiers In Critical Condition Post Violent India-China Face-off In Ladakh

Following the violent clashes between Indian troops and the People's Liberation Army along the Galwan valley in Ladakh, ANI sources have suggested that four Indian soldiers are currently in a critical condition post the face-off. On Tuesday evening, the Indian Army had issued an official statement on the violent faceoff that took place on June 15 stating that apart from the 3 soldiers that were martyred during the clash, 17 more troops who were critically injured in the line of duty had succumbed to their injuries. This has propelled the number of Indian Army personnel martyred at the LAC to 20.

Violent clash in Galwan valley

During the face-off, the External Affairs Ministry said, both sides suffered casualties and the Chinese side had departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galway valley. The face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh.

China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers during the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh. While at least 20 Indians soldiers were martyred, 43 casualties including dead and injured have also been estimated from the Chinese side.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening where he carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh where the two armies have been in a standoff for over five weeks. A number of key such meetings were held, involving the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Raksha Mantri, the CDS and the three Service Chiefs.

