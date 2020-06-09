COVID-19 Cases In Telangana Rise; 'State Govt Ready To Provide Treatment,' Says CM KCR

Telangana on Monday reported five more deaths and 92 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the toll in the state to 142 and the tally of infections to 3,742. CM K Chandrashekhar Rao said that State Government is taking all measures to contain the coronavirus but at the same time people should follow personal hygiene, take necessary precautions adding that even if the COVID-19 cases are large in number, the Government is ready to offer treatment.

'Govt is ready to offer the treatment'

"There are no symptoms to many people who have the virus, but a small number of those who are having other diseases are falling seriously sick. The government is taking all measures to contain the virus. But yet at the same time, people should follow personal hygiene, take the necessary precautions. Even if the COVID-19 cases are large in number, the government is ready to offer the treatment," Rao said according to a statement released by the CMO.

"According to ICMR guidelines, those patients who are in the serious condition they are being treated in the hospitals, those asymptomatic patients are treated at home," he added.

KCR held a high-level review meeting on the spread of Coronavirus, measures taken to contain it and other related issues at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. Meanwhile, state health officials and experts observed during the meeting that the government hospitals were in a position to treat COVID-19 patients even if their number further increased, the release said.

They expressed anguish that some individuals and some media organisations indulged in the "wrong campaign" on this, confusing people, it said. Efforts were being made to affect the morale of frontline healthcare personnel by spreading the word that doctors and others were being affected by the virus, they said adding only 153 healthcare personnel have so far been affected in the state.

In AIIMS at New Delhi, a total of 480 personnel were affected by COVID-19, according to the release. Talking about alleged misinformation campaigns that there were no adequate arrangements to treat patients if their number increased, the officials said 9.61 lakh personal protection equipment (PPE) kits were available along with required gadgets.

(With agency inputs)