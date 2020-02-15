Goa Administration Denies Terror Threat, Says Section 144 Imposed As Routine Process

The North Goa district administration on Saturday clarified that the prohibitory order imposed under section 144 CrPC earlier this week, is part of a "routine" and advised people to not panic.

The administration was criticised by the opposition and tourism industry stakeholders for creating a sense of alarm in the coastal state after imposing the orders.

"General public is advised not to panic as these orders have been issued routinely as part of general preparedness in the past too, for the entire state by both District Magistrates," North Goa DM R Menaka clarified on Saturday. "The order does not prevent the assembly of more than four persons or such conditions as is being quoted. There will be no impact on tourists, carnival, shigmo and other celebrations," she also said.

Carnival and Shigmo are two major traditional Catholic and Hindu festivals celebrated in Goa.

Section 144 imposed in Goa

Following intelligence inputs about possible terror threat along the west coast, Section 144 was imposed earlier this week for a period of 60 days. The opposition had accused the Goa government of creating a "Kashmir-like" situation in the state by the prolonged imposition of Section 144.

The North Goa district administration issued the order earlier this week, in view of "possible terror threats" along the Western Coast and in order to prevent possible "anti-social elements" from committing crimes in the state.

Tourism industry stakeholders also criticised the prohibition, complaining that the development triggered panic amongst tourists inbound to Goa. Goa's conventional tourism season stretches between October and March.

"Precautionary measure"

Menaka in her clarification on Saturday said that the prohibitory orders were issued only as a precautionary measure, ahead of a tenant verification drive conducted routinely by the North Goa district administration.

"It is clarified that the order is a precautionary measure only to step up the alertness, essentially to impose tenant verification on all owners of the houses, buildings, flats and other residential accommodation, private guest houses, paying guest accommodation etc. So that the antecedents of all the persons are verified before letting out their premises on lease, rent or on hire basis to such persons," Menaka said in her clarification.

