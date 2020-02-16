UP Govt Has Spent Rs 1.4 Cr For Security of Anti-CAA Protesters On Strike: ACM, Moradabad

The government has incurred an expenditure of Rs 1.4 crores for providing security to those who are sitting on dharna against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said Additional City Magistrate (ACM), Moradabad, UP.

Speaking to the media ACM, Moradabad Rajesh Kumar said, "The government has spent Rs 1.4 Crore till now for providing security to those who are on Dharna against the CAA. Imran Pratapgarhi has been warned, that if peace is disturbed due to dharna or any damage to the public or private property takes place, then the loss would be compensated from the organizers, and those participating in the protested."

Earlier on Saturday, the Moradabad city administration in Uttar Pradesh has issued a show-cause notice to poet-turned-politician Imran Pratapgarhi for the expenses incurred by the state police during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The additional city magistrate has asked Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi to furnish a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh after he allegedly violated prohibitory orders and participated in an anti-CAA protest at the local Eidgah recently.

Additional City Magistrate Rajesh Kumar said a notice directed to furnish a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh was served on Pratapgarhi as "he spread hatred through his speech" at the Eidgah during an anti-CAA and NRC protest after violating prohibitory orders Section 144 of the CrPC. The protests started on January 29, and have seen a large number of women participate. Moradabad DM Rakesh Kumar Singh said daily expenses on the deployment of police and security personnel at the protest site were about Rs 13 lakh.

Anti-CAA protest

Meanwhile, a Lucknow court on Thursday found 13 people guilty of damaging public property during the anti-CAA protests in the Khadra area in Trans Gomti on December 19 last year and ordered recovery of over 21 Lakhs (estimated cost of damage done to the public property) from them within 30 days. Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

(with agencies input)