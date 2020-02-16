BJP Leader Says Anyone Who Has Issues Pertaining To CAA Can Meet Home Minister Amit Shah

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shiv Prasad Shukla stated that anyone who has issues pertaining to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) can meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah after issuing an appointment. His comments come in the backdrop of the recent announcement made by Shaheen Bagh protestors where they stated that they will meet the Home Minister at 2 pm on Sunday. Shukla also stressed on the importance of dialogue over the issue.

"Anyone can meet Amit Shah over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after getting an appointment. The dialogue should happen now," said Shukla to news agency ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Shaheen Bagh protestors announced that they will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at 2 PM on Sunday at his residence. Addressing a press conference, one of the protestors of Shaheen Bagh appealed to all protestors to meet Amit Shah and PM Modi at 2 PM. The protesters said they will not be sending any delegation to meet the home minister and that anyone who has an issue with CAA will go to meet the Home Minister. The Home Ministry has confirmed no such scheduled meeting.

'A political stunt'

The BJP slammed the announcement by Shaheen Bagh protectors calling it a 'political stunt'. BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao pointed out that the Home Minister had stated that he will meet anyone with 'due appointment which will be granted within 3 days'. Moreover, he said that any attempt 'to forcibly meet Amit Shah' won't succeed.

"Home Minister Amit Shah stated that he is willing to meet any public representative, civil society, but with a prior appointment. He has said he is ready to clarify CAA and its implications within 3 days (of seeking an appointment). But the protestors want to indulge in a political stunt. You will not be allowed to do what you are doing in Shaheen Bagh - sitting on protest without due permission. Any attempt to forcibly meet Home Minister will not happen," he said to ANI.

This development came two days after the Home Minister at a media summit stated that anyone having doubts over CAA could seek an appointment from his office and he would be willing to meet the person(s) within three days.

