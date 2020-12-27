Gujarat ATS Nabs Dawood's Close Aide Abdul Majid Kutti In Jharkhand

In a huge win for Gujarat ATS, the officials have arrested Abdul Majid Kutti, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim who had been absconding for the past 24 years.

According to officials of ATS, Dawood Ibrahim and his gang had been planning a huge blast and attack on January 26, 1997, at the Republic Day parade in Delhi. The entire plot had failed when the officials at that time had arrested some conspirators on December 23, 1996, attack. For this attack, Kutti was a key conspirator who had been involved in acquiring the explosives, cartridges and pistols. Kutti had been getting this weaponry and explosives inside the country from the Rajasthan border. There were 106 pistols, 750 cartridges, 4kg of RDX that had been acquired by Kutti and were seized by officials back in 1996.

'We will be catching everyone, very soon'

"This would have been a huge attack had they been successful in carrying it out. They were intending to also carry out firing on the public and perhaps some leaders as well after a blast. It was due to the great network of the officials of that time that they were stopped. There are several other names around this plan and those who are otherwise a part of the Dawood gang in India. We will be catching everyone, very soon." said KK Patel, a senior official of Gujarat ATS.

Since then, Kutti had been on the run and was finally arrested by the Gujarat ATS on Saturday from Jharkhand. They got the tip-off about Kutti's whereabouts from another accused in the matter during an interrogation recently. After zeroing in on the location of Kutti, a team of Gujarat ATS had been dispatched to Jharkhand to arrest him. As per protocol, Kutti will now be sent for a COVID-19 test and his interrogation will further take place.

In the intended attack of 1997, Abu Salim, Kutti, and Dawood Ibrahim were considered to be the masterminds of the attack. Officials have reason to believe that they will also be able to find out the entire networks of the Ibrahim gang in India and where all the other key conspirators of different attacks are hiding. There are already several names that the officials are suspecting are absconding in Pakistan.

