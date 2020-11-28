US Announces $5 Million Reward For Information On 26/11 Mumbai Attack Mastermind

After the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, US government has announced a reward for any information that could lead to the conviction or arrest of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba member, Sajid Mir for his 'involvement' in the attack. In an official press release from the United States Rewards for Justice program, a reward of $5 million has been offered for information on the 'senior member' of Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Tayyiba. The press release further states that Sajid Mir was the 'operations manager' for the 26/11 Mumbai attack. 12 years ago, on November 26, 2008, a group of Pakistani terrorists entered Mumbai via the sea route and carried out 12 coordinated shootings and bombings across the city which killed as many as 174 people and injured 300 more.

"Sajid Mir, a senior member of the Pakistan-based foreign terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), is wanted for his involvement in the November 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India. The Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of Sajid Mir for his role in these attacks," read the press release by US government.

'Six Americans were killed'

Detailing further about Sajid Mir's involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, US Rewards for Justice program informs that a total of six American citizens were killed in the attack. The press release further states that Mir has been charged with 'conspiracy to injure the property of a foreign government, providing material support to terrorists, aiding and abetting the killing of a citizen outside of the US and the bombing of places of public use by the Illinois District Court on April 21, 2011. It further adds that a warrant for the arrest of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba's Sajid Mir was issued on April 22, 2011, and in 2019, his name was listed under the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists List.

"Six Americans were killed during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Ben Zion Chroman, Gavriel Holtzberg, Sandeep Jeswani, Alan Scherr, Naomi Scherr, and Aryeh Leibish Teitelbaum. Sajid Mir was LeT's operations manager for the Mumbai attack, playing a leading role in its planning, preparation, and execution. During the attacks, Mir advised the attackers to kill hostages, set fires, and throw grenades and also sought the release of a hostage in exchange for the release of a captured attacker. A warrant for Mir's arrest was issued on April 22, 2011. In 2019, Mir was added to the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists List," said the press release.

