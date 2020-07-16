Guna Farmer Couple Attempt Suicide After MP Police Destroy crops; Kamal Nath Lashes Out

In a shocking incident, a Dalit farmer couple attempted suicide on Tuesday by consuming pesticide in front of police officers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, as per reports. Reports stated that police had allegedly tried to destroy the couple's crops from government-owned land, which was illegally occupied by the couple. Visuals shared across social media appear to show the couple's children present at the scene.

Sharing visuals of police officers thrashing them, former CM Kamal Nath slammed the police officers' brutality - their use of sticks and repeatedly kicking them. He added that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government must immediately take strict against such officers. Scindia- who was Guna's Lok Sabha MP from 2002-2019, has assured that he has spoken to CM Shivraj Chouhan about the incident and action will be taken against the officers.

However, as per reports, the police have clarified that the video circulating showing the officers beating a couple in Guna was edited. They have stated that the couple shown in the video were locals who were stopping the police from transporting the farmer duo who had attempted suicide to a hospital. The local government was reportedly on an eviction drive on July 14, when this incident occurred.

Taking cognizance into the issue, CM Shivraj Chouhan has ordered the transfer of Guna's district collector and Police superintendent immediately, as per sources. Moreover, a high-level investigation has been initiated into the incident, reiterating that such kind of brutality will not be tolerated, report sources. Police have already registered an FIR against the farmer couple who attempted suicide, as per reports. Both husband and wife have been admitted to a government hospital, with the wife reportedly critical.

This incident occurs 1.5 months after the state govt launched a 'Swamitva scheme' under which survey of the entire rural population will be done to accord land rights to them. Chouhan said that the rights record will be prepared and rural people will be given ownership rights over their plots accordingly. Currently, Madhya Pradesh is under the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) making it illegal to protest in workplaces for a period of six months.