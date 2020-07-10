Ex-CM Kamal Nath Questions MP Govt On Vikas Dubey Arrest, Says 'Mahakal Punishes Sinners’

Justifying the fate of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, on Friday said that Ujjain's Lord Mahakal never forgives sinners. Avoiding the police encounter, Nath targetted MP CM Shivraj Chouhan posing questions on how Dubey travelled from Kanpur to Ujjain. Dubey was arrested on Thursday, while visiting Ujjain's Mahakal temple.

Kamal Nath poses questions to MP govt on Dubey

How did Dubey reach Ujjain safely by a registered UP car? How long did Ujjain stay, under whose protection?

How did Dubey easily enter the temple bypassing the security of Mahakal temple which is under alert? How did such a dreaded criminal surrender himself so easily?

After all, which political patronage did he get, which made it all so easily?

The truth of these questions must be revealed because this incident has once again shamed our state across the country.

इन सवालों का सच सामने आना ही चाहिये क्योंकि इस घटना ने हमारे प्रदेश को देश भर में एक बार फिर शर्मशार किया है।

सरकार इन सवालों का जवाब दे ।

6/6 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 10, 2020

Vikas Dubey shot dead

Earlier in the day, Dubey was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Police officer, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. While four policemen were injured in the encounter, Dubey was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

Vikas Dubey arrested

The Kanpur gangster - accused of killing 8 policemen in Kanpur and with 60 cases registered against him ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery- was arrested at Ujjain near the Mahkal Temple, earlier in the day. In the last 48 hours, Police in various states carried out a huge search operation and arrested several people in connection with the gangster. In the process, five of his aides - Amar Dubey, Atul Dubey, Kartikeya Mishra alias Prabhat, Praveen Dubey alias Bauua, and Prem Pandey have been also gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, while others are in custody. After his arrest, Dubey had confessed that he and his aides were informed that the police will raid his house and that he had several contacts in various police stations helping him in issues.

