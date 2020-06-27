Harsha Bhogle Horrified By Vile Attack On Jayaraj & Bennix, Calls It 'disgrace To India'

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle called the police brutality on father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennix in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi as a 'disgrace' to the country as he joined thousands in expressing outrage at the inhumane act. 60-year-old Jayaraj and his son Bennix allegedly died in police custody after being beaten black and blue for keeping their shop open post the lockdown hours. Taking to Twitter, Harsha Bhogle lashed out at the perpetrators, questioning the treatment that was meted out by the police. Further, Harsha Bhogle asked how these kinds of people were hired as policemen.

Harsha Bhogle horrified by police brutality

Horrified at what has happened in Tuticorin. It is disgrace to Tamil Nadu and to us as a country. You go to a police station for help. #JeyarajandFenix. Bennicks was just 31. What kind of people do we hire as policemen? Or do they believe it is all right? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 26, 2020

What happened to Jayaraj and Bennix?

60-year-old Jayaraj and his son Bennix (30) were reportedly detained by the Thoothukudi police on Monday night following an altercation over keeping Bennix's mobile phone shop open beyond permissible hours during the lockdown.

The argument reportedly escalated when the police manhandled Jayaraj thereby prompting Bennix to intervene. The duo was then taken to Sathankulam police station and was allegedly brutally assaulted by two police officer (both sub-inspectors).

Several eyewitnesses and bystanders privy to the information stated that after having been attacked and by the cops the duo complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a hospital, only hours after being remanded in the Kovilpatti Sub-Jail. It was later reported that Bennix had died in hospital and a few hours following that his father died too.

Following the outrage and widespread protests in the city, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered the postmortem procedure to be videographed. Having reportedly suspended both the police involved, the court also initiated a suo-moto inquiry into the case.

DMK president and opposition leader MK Stalin has demanded Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswami who also currently holds the State Home Minister portfolio to take immediate action. Several political bigwigs such as KS Alagiri, Vaiko and GK Vasan have taken to social media and interacted with the press condemning the incident.

