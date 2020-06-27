Navi Mumbai's Containment Zones To Go Under Lockdown For A Week Amid Rising COVID Cases

Amid worsening condition of Coronavirus outbreak, the local authorities on Navi Mumbai have decided to impose a complete lockdown in the 10 containment zones. The local authorities said that it will be enforced from June 29 and will continue till July 5. There are total of 5853 COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai, of which 2365 are active cases, 3294 have recovered. 194 deaths have been reported.

The statement said: "Lockdown will be enforced from 29th June 2020, in the areas which are having a high density of Corona cases in Navi Mumbai. Orders have been issued by NMMC Commissioner Annasaheb Misal, ten large areas with hotspots of corona in areas where a high number of corona infections have been found in the last fifteen days declared as a containment zone for the period from June 29 to July 5, 2020."

Maharashtra COVID-19 tally

On Friday, June 26, Maharashtra witnessed its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 5024 patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 1,52,765 out of which 65,829 are active cases. The number of recovered in the state rose to 79,815 after 2363 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day.

A total of 175 deaths have been reported on Friday comprising 91 deaths that have occurred in the last 48 hours and 84 from the previous period. Overall, this includes 117 deaths from Mumbai, 15 each from Pune and Aurangabad, 11 from Nashik, 2 each from Thane, Nanded, Akola and Latur and one each from Gondia, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar, and Kolhapur.

8,71,875 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in laboratories across the state so far. At present, Maharashtra's COVID positivity rate, recovery rate, and the fatality rate is 17.52%, 52.25%, and 4.65% respectively. While 5,58,488 persons are in home quarantine, 36,903 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

