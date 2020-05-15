Haryana Govt Reopens Border With Delhi For Essential Services After HC Intervenes

Almost 20 days after sealing the border with the national capital, Haryana government on Friday has allowed people in essential services to travel between Delhi and Haryana. This comes after the Delhi High Court directed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government to remove restrictions on its borders imposed to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus. The Court was hearing a case that said the Haryana government was not even allowing people involved in essential services like doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, Delhi Police staff and others to travel between the states.

In an undertaking, the Haryana government assured that those involved in essential services including doctors, nurses, Police Personnel, officials of courts and municipal bodies, will be allowed between Delhi and Haryana on producing e-passes. The Khattar government also said that the movement of trucks carrying essential and non-essential goods between Delhi and Haryana and other neighbouring states shall also be allowed.

Haryana seals border

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the state, the Haryana Government on April 26 sealed the Sonipat-Delhi border. According to the directions issued by the Sonipat administration, the borders will continue to remain sealed even for government employees, thus halting all the travelling exercise to Delhi. This decision comes when the state has reported 19 positive cases out of which maximum patients were Delhi travellers.

Taking note of increasing the cases in Sonipat the government decided to seal the border and halt the travelling exercise to Delhi. According to the notice by the Sonipat administration, every day around 2500 people travel to Delhi who is involved in essential services. Haryana Government communicated to the Delhi government and asked to accommodate Haryana residents working in Delhi.

Haryana CM on border sealing

On April 29, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said strictness on borders with Delhi was necessitated by emergence of fresh coronavirus cases in districts adjoining the national capital. In a televised address, Khattar said the state government had to take some tough measures as 28 cases have been detected in the past six days in districts of Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurgaon and Faridabad, which are part of the national capital region.

The cases are either linked to those who are employed in Delhi, their family members or their contacts, he said, adding that “prevention is better than cure... bitter medicine is important to cure the disease and we will have to stop this cross-border movement".

