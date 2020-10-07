Hathras Case: Gujarat HC Lawyers Hold Candlelight Protests Against Uttar Pradesh Govt

Following the tragic Hathras alleged gangrape incident, there have been several protests across the country. In a slew of protests organised by different groups came out on the streets to protest the UP government.

A protest was organised by the Gujarat High Court Advocates who carried out a candlelight gathering for the victim of the Hathras incident. They also gathered with a resounding message of asking questions to the Uttar Pradesh government for only one issue of why the police officers had cremated the body of the girl in the middle of the night.

'Lash kyu jalai' posters pop up in cities

Posters of 'lash kyu jalai' (why was the body cremated) were prominent in the IIMA area of the city. "We wanted to spread the word that there are not enough people asking the sole question of why the body of the girl was cremated without her family. There seem to be no answers about the same. It has always been the lawyers who have come out to protest and stand for what is right. It is time that we be the voice of reason and speak truth to power," said Brijesh Trivedi, one of the organiser and advocates at the protest.

There was also another protest organised by independent groups who carried out a 'besna' for the Uttar Pradesh government and claimed that the inaction of the government over such a big incident was condemnable.

"We want to send the message that the government is not doing anything for the victim or to even stop the crimes against women that are raising in the state of Uttar Pradesh at least. We want the people who are accountable to be held responsible and to make sure that there is some affirmative action to prevent sexual assault and rape of women," said Nimesh Shah, a student protestor at the gathering.

Similarly, another protest is being organised by the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) where the party will carry out a rally with several MLAs, party leaders, and executive members who are also demanding justice for the alleged gangrape victim of Hathras. In fact, they will also carry out this rally past the Gandhi Ashram and raise the issue of police cremating the body of the victim without proper rituals and without the permission of the family. The BJP leaders have called this a gimmick and that they are trying to score 'political brownie points' over the incident.

