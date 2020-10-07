Vindu Dara Singh visits Yogi Adityanath, tweets strong message on 'lies' of Hathras case

Vindu Dara Singh came out in support of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid the controversial Hathras case. The actor paid a visit to the leader recently and hailed his hard work. He added that ‘lies’ of the Hathras case could not defeat a ‘true Yogi.’

Vindu Dara Singh backs Yogi Adityanath on Hathras case

Taking to Twitter with a picture where he was seen greeting Yogi Adityanath, Vindu Dara Singh wrote that he was ‘honoured’ to meet the ‘very hardworking CM of UP.’ The former Bigg Boss winner added that the harder his detractors were working to bring Yogi Adityanath’s ‘hard work down’ with ‘false cases and lies like #Hathras’, ‘the higher his hard work’ was going up. He added ‘truth always winning.’

Honoured to meet the very hardworking CM of UP Shri @myogioffice and trust me the more they try to bring his hard work down with false cases and lies like #Hathras the higher his hard work with go up with the truth always winning ! Lies can never defeat a true Yogi . @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/lBXGmtEbSb — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) October 6, 2020

Kangana Ranaut had been among the other actors to have backed Yogi Adityanath for strict punishment against the accused.

Hathras case

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries on September 29 at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Apart from the alleged horrific crime, her cremation allegedly without the permission of her family in the wee hours of September 30, led to a nationwide outcry.

However, the Hathras Police had denied that the woman had been raped, citing the autopsy report.

The four accused have been arrested, with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government ordering an SIT team, as well as filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the incident. Apart from strong messages from celebrities, protests were conducted by Opposition parties like Congress and Samajwadi Party, among others, with the ones involving Rahul Gandhi-Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Derek O’Brien seeing the chaotic turn of events.

