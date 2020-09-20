AAP MP Sanjay Singh Responds To UP Govt's Summons On Sedition Case With 'Jail Bharo' Call

Responding to Uttar Pradesh government's summons issued to him for the sedition case, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday, assured UP CM Yogi Adityantha that he will voluntarily present himself at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station two days after the Parliament session concludes. Tweeting 'Let's fill jails, let's fight Yogi govt', he appealed to people whether 'caste-based killings' in UP should stop. He added that based on his visits to several Dalit victims' houses, he appealed to the CM saying, "Don't work just for Thakurs at the cost of other communities".

Sedition case: Lucknow police asks AAP leader Sanjay Singh to appear after Parliament session

Sanjay Singh says 'Jail Bharo' to UP summons in sedition case

योगी जी मैं तो गिरफ़्तारी देने को तैयार था आप बयान लेने को भी तैयार नही कोई बात नही सदन का सत्र ख़त्म होने के दो दिन बाद मैं लखनऊ के हज़रतगंज थाने आ जाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/tbecmS8FMk — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) September 19, 2020

Lucknow police summon Singh

On Sunday, the Lucknow police Singh to appear before it in a sedition case after the conclusion of the ongoing Parliament session. The Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged an FIR against the AAP leader under various sections of the IPC on September 2 for undertaking a "caste" survey. In response to the summons, the AAP leader said he has requested Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to conduct a probe into the cases registered against him in different districts of the state and claimed that he was getting the support of many opposition parties.

Corona Kit 'Scam': AAP accuses Yogi govt of corruption in procurement; CM orders SIT probe

What did Sanjay Singh do?

As per reports, Sanjay Singh conducted a survey on the state’s alleged casteism through pre-recorded voice calls, along with a third-party agency. He claimed that 63% of people surveyed reportedly called the government 'casteist', while only 29% did not. The BJP had done a similar survey during the 2017 Assembly elections against the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi government, he said. He also alleged that under Adityanath's rule, the Brahmin community was being killed and atrocities were being committed against Maurya, Nishad, Bind, Kashyap, Jaat, Gujjar, Valmiki, Kurmi, Yadav, and other communities in UP.

In retaliation, the Uttar Pradesh police have filed FIRs in 13 police stations, closed an AAP office, and detained Singh while he was returning from Sitapur to question regarding the case. They have also slapped a sedition case against him notifying him saying, "The charges against you are serious and non-bailable. If you fail to remain present, action will be taken against you." Besides Singh, the company that conducted the survey has also been slapped with sedition and other charges.

Mumbai's dabbawalas & Kranti Morcha protest in Thane demanding Maratha reservation

The Corona kit 'scam'

Apart from 'casteist' allegations, AAP claims that the state-constituted UP medical supply corporation has been procuring Thermal scanners allegedly at an inflated price of Rs 5200 instead of its nominal market price of Rs 1800. Similarly, the party alleges that oximeters which are available at Rs 800, have been procured allegedly at Rs 1300 by the Yogi government. Moreover, AAP claims the suppliers of these two medical equipment - thermometers and oximeters, have allegedly been registered on addresses of schools and tea stalls, while several companies allegedly exist only paper. The government has constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe into it and submit a report in 10 days.

Maharashtra govt approves recruitment of 12,538 police officials amid Maratha protests