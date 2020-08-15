'Have Requested PM Modi For A DNA Test Of Netaji's Remains In Renkoji', Says Grand-nephew

On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the kin of one of India's most famour freedom fighters, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has once again requested closure from the government regarding the leader's mysterious death.

Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji's grand nephew, took to Twitter to reveal that members of the Bose family had written to PM Modi requesting for a DNA test of his remains at the Renkoji temple in Japan which would help unravel the truth behind his death. Earlier as well, Netaji's kin had requested the Modi government to probe into the mystery of his disappearance on 18 August 1945 so as to provide closure to the nation on what happened to Netaji and whether he survived the air crash or not.

Senior members of the Bose family have written to the Hon’ble PM- Shri @narendramodi ji to advise the appropriate authorities to conduct a DNA test of the Renkoji remains-if technically feasible & obtain 3 critical files from Japan as disclosed by Japan to solve #NetajiMystery — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) August 15, 2020

The kin of Netaji had previously hit out at the Congress Government for 'suppressing the truth' behind Netaji's death with Chandra Kumar Bose saying, "Congress government has always suppressed the truth, my father Amiya Nath Bose who was in Lok Sabha had taken up the issue with Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi for releasing all the papers but no one bothered. For the first time, Narendra Modi responded positively and he started the process of declassification. We are happy about releasing all the files by NDA govt but not satisfied because there is no closure."

Centre declassifies files

Last year in December, the Modi government de-classified all records related to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Azad Hind Fauj and placed them in the National Archives of India, Minister of State of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel informed. A total of 304 declassified records/files have been transferred to National Archives of India for permanent retention. Out of 304 flies, 303 files are already uploaded on the Netaji web portal. The National Archives of India is the custodian of declassified files and records of the Government of India. In addition, in 1997 the National Archives of India had received 990 declassified files pertaining to the Azad Hind Fauj from the Ministry of Defence.

