HC Issues Notice To J&K Administration And Board On Control Of Vaishno Devi Shrine

Seeking reply to a writ petition challenging the state control of Hindu religious shrine in Trikuta Hills, the high court on Wednesday issued notices to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The petition was filed by Hindu Baridars, whose forefathers had the control over the Shrine.

“The notices have been issued to secretary law department of J&K administration and CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine Board,” advocate Ankur Sharma said.

The petition challenged the constitutional validity of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Act, 1988, which took away the control of the shrine from the hands of Hindus (Baridars). The petitioner further alleged mismanagement by the government-controlled and further sought conduct of an external audit of the funds since 1986 through a reputed audit firm

“Apart from this they have also sought a complete handover of the management, administration and governance of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and its endowments and all other properties to the Hindus (Baridars), in true letter and spirit of Article 26 of the Constitution of India,” he added.

The petitioners via their counsel stressed upon enforcement of fundamental rights as guaranteed under Article 25 (2)(a), 26, 29, 14, and 31 A (b) of the Constitution of India.

According to the petition, the shrine was discovered and established by Baridars in 10th century A.D under the spiritual guidance of Pandit Shridhar. He used to live in Hansali village in the foothills of Trikuta mountains and which presently falls in close proximity to the present Katra town.

However, it is believed that Pandit Shridhar belonged to the Mahabharata Age, and the discovery and establishment of the Shrine dates back to the age of Mahabharata. The petition also added that there is also sufficient anecdotal evidence available in public domain validating the veracity of this fact.

