Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Reopens After 5 Months, 2000 Pilgrims Allowed Per Day Amid COVID

Devotees are up for good news as nearly five months after being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mata Vaishno Devi Temple reopened on Sunday. Shri Mata Devi Shrine Board has, however, allowed only 2000 pilgrims per day in view of the threat of the pandemic. The registration of the Yatra will be done only through an online medium so as to avoid people's gathering at the Yatra registration counters.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said on Saturday, that during the first week of the resumption of pilgrimage, there shall be a ceiling of 2,000 pilgrims per day, including 1,900 from within Jammu and Kashmir and the remaining 100 from outside the Union Territory.

Arrangements for pilgrims keeping COVID pandemic in mind

"The situation will be reviewed thereafter and the decision will be taken accordingly. Pilgrims will be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage after registration through online mode only in order to avoid any assembly of persons at the Yatra Registration Counters," said Kumar.

The shrine board has planned to conduct the pilgrimage in a unidirectional way through the traditional route from Katra to Bhawan via Banganga, Adhkuwari and Sanjichhat for moving towards the Bhawan, whereas Himkoti route-Tarakote Marg will be used for coming back from the Bhawan.

The shrine board said it is taking enough preventive measures and will abide by the health protocols laid down by the Centre to prevent the surge of the virus. A largescale sanitisation drive has been launched by the shrine board to and fro of the travelling routes and the Bhawan area to maintain the safety of the pilgrims amid Coronavirus threat.

Meanwhile, the total tally of the COVID-19 infections in the country has risen to 25,89,682 as per the figures of August 15. There are 6,77,444 active cases in the country while the recoveries have surged to 18,62,258 taking the recovery rate to massive 71.91%, even as the nation moves closer to 50,000 mark in terms of the deaths due to the virus.

(With ANI inputs)

