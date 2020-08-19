'Highly Objectionable': 103 Eminent Citizens Take On Lobby Backing Prashant Bhushan

On Wednesday, a group of concerned citizens including 15 retired judges, 46 former bureaucrats, 20 Armed Forces veterans, and 22 intellectuals slammed the people condemning the Supreme Court's verdict on senior advocate Prashant Bhushan's tweets. The apex court on August 14 held Bhushan guilty of contempt of the court and is set to hear arguments on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to him on Thursday. The aforesaid group of citizens expressed deep concern at the attempt of some people to suggest that the apex court is muzzling criticism of the justice delivery system.

Taking on the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) and others for being critical of the top court, they contended that the former used every opportunity to strike at the roots of Indian democratic institutions such as the Parliament, the Election Commission of India and the SC. Maintaining that this was not Bhushan's first inflammatory utterance, the group of concerned citizens observed that the contempt of court cannot be justified by any pressure group. Stressing that the legal profession is a solemn and serious occupation, the group concluded that the violation of the principles of professional ethics by an advocate is unacceptable.

Here is the full statement:

List of signatories:

The SC verdict

A three-judge SC bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari analysed two tweets posted by Prashant Bhushan on June 27 and July 22. While one tweet pertained to the functioning of the judiciary in the last 6 years, the other was a comment on CJI SA Bobde. The bench held that the senior advocate had attempted to scandalise the entire institution of the judiciary.

According to the apex court, the tweets based on distorted facts amount to committing criminal contempt. It observed that Bhushan's tweets cannot be considered a fair criticism of the judiciary's functioning. On the other hand, it discharged the notice issued to Twitter Inc after accepting the company's explanation and acknowledging the fact that they had suspended both the tweets. Earlier in the day, Prashant Bhushan moved the top court seeking a deferment of the hearing on the sentence until a review petition is filed and considered.

