Prashant Bhushan Held Guilty For Contempt Of Court By SC For Tweets Against CJI, Judiciary

In a big development, the Supreme Court on Friday held advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court in the suo moto contempt plea against him. Pronouncing the verdict, a three-judge bench of Supreme Court Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari said that Bhushan committed 'serious contempt of court' and that the hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held on August 20. The apex court had taken cognizance of Bhushan's tweets on the Chief Justice of India and his four predecessors.

While registering the suo motu proceedings in the matter, the apex court had observed that the tweets have brought the judiciary in 'disrepute' and are capable of undermining the dignity and authority of the court and the office of Chief Justice of India. The court had also issued a notice to the Attorney General and Prashant Bhushan as well.

READ | Capable of undermining dignity: Supreme Court issues notice to Prashant Bhushan, Twitter

READ | SC pulls up Prashant Bhushan & Twitter for alleged derogatory tweets against judiciary

'Capable of undermining the dignity': SC

"We are, prima facie, of the view that the aforesaid statements on Twitter have brought the administration of justice in disrepute and are capable of undermining the dignity and authority of the Institution of Supreme Court in general and the office of the Chief Justice of India in particular, in the eyes of the public at large," a three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had observed. Additionally, the top Court had also directed Twitter Inc., California, USA to file a reply in the case.

Advocate Dushyant Dave appearing for Bhushan argued that his comments were warranted as there have been 'shortcomings' in the functioning of the judiciary. In a detailed reply to the top court, Dave on behalf of Bhushan said that expression of bona fide opinion about the Court cannot amount to contempt. However, the top court rejected the argument.

READ | Prashant Bhushan mocks Ayodhya mandir Bhoomi Puja 'after taali, thali, candle, papad...'

READ | Plea filed in SC through Prashant Bhushan alleging mismanagement of COVID crisis by Centre