Home Ministry Blacklists Markaz Foreign Attendees For Ten Years: Sources

In a major decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Thursday, has blacklisted 2200 foreigners who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event, as per sources. The Centre has been in touch with envoys of different countries from where pilgrims travelled to India for the event, deciding on the action to be taken on these attendees. Moreover, the Centre has also sought deportation of the Markaz attendees, if they test negative for Coronavirus.

COVID-19: Govt seeks deportation of foreign Markaz attendees if found negative for COVID

Delhi police files chargesheet against 526 Markaz attendees

On May 28, the Delhi Police filed 12 charge sheets against 536 Tablighi Jamaat members from three countries. Till now, the police has already filed charge sheets against 374 foreigners from 32 countries. The officials said the charges against the Tablighi Jamaat members pertain to violation of visa rules, government guidelines regarding the Epidemic Disease Act and acting negligently in a way that was likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

Centre contacts foreign envoys to seek info about Markaz attendees; action likely: Sources

Health minister : 'Enough discussion & debate'

Previously Union Minister Harsh Vardhan stated that there was no need to discuss and bring up the Tablighi Jamaat event in relation to Coronavirus anymore since 'a lot' had already been said and discussed on it. While answering a question posed by BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on whether the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi was a 'take-off' point for Coronavirus in the country, Harsh Vardhan stated that he 'feels bad' to raise the issue every time. The Centre had initially stated that 30% of the cases in India were due to the Markaz event.

Delhi govt orders release of 4000 Tablighi members who completed quarantine: Sources

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On March 30, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 3400 attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan and from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, 1500 of these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area owing to the nationwide lockdown. All 2631 occupants have been evacuated and the building has been sanitised. The Delhi Crime Branch which has booked the Markaz chief Maulana Saad for violating lockdown, who is still in self-isolation but aiding with the police investigation.

Delhi Police to file chargesheets against 536 Tablighi Jamaat members from three nations