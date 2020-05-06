Delhi Govt Orders Release Of 4000 Tablighi Members Who Completed Quarantine: Sources

In a major relief to all Markaz attendees who have been in quarantine for over 35 days, the Delhi government on Thursday, ordered the release of 4000 Tablighi Jamaat members who have completed quarantine, according to PTI. Moreover, it ordered sending all those members who have been named in the Delhi police investigation to police custody. Remaining members are going to be sent back to their home state, as ordered by the Delhi government.

Tablighi chief Maulana Saad says 'co-operating with investigation', releases statement

Delhi govt orders release of 4000 Markaz attendees

Delhi govt orders release of 4,000 Tablighi Jamaat members who have completed their required quarantine period in centres: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2020

All Tablighi members who are named and needed in investigation in Markaz incident to be sent to Delhi Police custody: Delhi govt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2020

Tablighi members not needed in probe in Markaz case to be sent back to their home states: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2020

Tablighi Chief Maulana Saad urges Markaz attendees to 'co-operate with COVID authorities'

Markaz attendees in quarantine

Since the discovery of the Markaz cluster, all the attendees were evacuated and sent to institutional quarantine centres on March 30 in Delhi. While several attendees who had returned to their home states have been released from their respective quarantine centres after testing negative consecutively twice, those who were lodged in Delhi's quarantine centres were not released, as per reports. The Centre has stated that nearly 30% of India's COVID-19 cases were related to the cluster, while CM Kejriwal had appealed Markaz attendees to donate plasma, stating 'Blood sees no religion'.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On March 30, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 3400 attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan and from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, 1500 of these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area owing to the nationwide lockdown. All 2631 occupants have been evacuated and the building has been sanitised. The Delhi Crime Branch which has booked the Markaz chief Maulana Saad for violating lockdown, who is still in self-isolation but aiding with the police investigation.

