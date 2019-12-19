Hyderabad Encounter: All Accused's Families Move SC Seeking Probe & Action Against Police

In a massive development in the Hyderabad encounter case, the family of all 4 accused have moved the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking an independent probe into the encounter. It has also sought an FIR against Commissioner Sajjanar who headed the investigation alleging tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses. The family has also demanded that the state award the four deceased accused's family Rs. 50 lakh each.

Earlier on December 12, the Supreme Court bench led by CJI S A Bobde on Thursday has ordered a 3-member panel headed by retired SC judge V S Sipurkar to probe into the encounter by the Cyberabad police of the accused in the Disha rape case. The other members of the panel include a former Bombay HC judge and a former CBI director. Furthermore, the Supreme Court has given the panel a deadline of 6 months to file a report of their findings.

The petition filed by advocate GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav on Saturday demands an FIR, investigation, and action against the police personnel involved in the encounter which killed all four rape accused in the Disha gangrape case. The petitioners had claimed that the encounters had violated the 16 requirements regarding police encounters. Another plea filed by advocate Vrinda Grover will also be heard by SC. The Telangana HC which was hearing pleas against the encounter has stayed all proceedings due to the SC order in the case.

The Telangana Police has submitted its report to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team on the encounter. NHRC is probing the December 6 'encounter', in which the police gunned down all the four accused at Chatanpally near Shadnagar town. The bodies of the four accused in the veterinarian rape and murder case were shifted to Gandhi Hospital from Mahabubnagar Government Medical College on after the Telangana High Court ordered to preserve their bodies till December 13. The hospital has sought further directions from the court regarding the preservation of the bodies.

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar held a press briefing and shared the sequence of events that led to the killing of all the accused, at a press briefing at the encounter site. Police revealed how 10 police personnel had accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's phone, wallet and power bank from the crime scene. He added that two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on them.

Inspite of warning from the police to surrender, Sajjanar added that the accused refused and continued firing, resulting in their deaths. He revealed two police officers sustained injuries, but no bullet wounds. The accused had raped a 27-year old veterinary doctor and then burnt her under a culvert in Hyderabad.