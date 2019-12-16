Disha Rape & Murder Case: SC To Hear Fresh Plea Against Hyderabad Encounter

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a fresh petition related to the encounter of all the 4 accused in the Disha rape and murder case. Senior advocate Vrinda Grover mentioned this plea before the SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde. On December 12, the SC directed a three-member panel to probe the encounter. Disha, a young doctor from Hyderabad was raped and murdered on November 27. Her charred remains were recovered a day later.

A fresh plea has been filed in Supreme Court relating to deaths of accused in #TelanganaEncounter case.The Court asks to mention the matter before the mentioning Registrar.The plea seeks registration of FIR against police officials&seizure of all evidence which are time-sensitive pic.twitter.com/Jk0PweKxrR — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

Arguments in SC

The earlier petition filed by advocate GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav demanded an FIR and action against the policemen involved in the encounter of the accused in the Disha case. The petitioners claimed that the encounters had violated the 16 requirements regarding police encounters. On the other hand, the Telangana government argued that there was no doubt about whether the accused had committed the crime. Furthermore, its counsel Mukul Rohatgi contended that there was no need for a parallel probe as the Telangana government and the National Human Rights Commission was already investigating the encounter. However, the SC reposed faith in the three-member panel by retired SC judge V S Sirpurkar, who has been asked to submit a report within 6 months.

Cyberabad CP explains sequence of events

The Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar explained the sequence of events beginning from the arrest of the accused. He stated that the police were granted the custody of the four accused persons for 10 days. Thereafter, they were interrogated on December 4 and December 5. Mentioning that they received valuable information from the accused, the police recovered cell phones and other valuables of the victim from the encounter site. Sajjanar stated that the accused were brought to the crime spot on Friday morning after which they first attacked the police with sticks and then snatched their weapons and opened fire. Despite the police warning them to surrender, they did not pay attention and got killed in the encounter with police officials. During this encounter, two police officials were injured.

