'We Resume Duties With Immediate Effect': Doctors At Hyderabad Hospital Call Off Strike

Junior doctors, who were protesting over the attack on a senior doctor allegedly by the kin of a COVID-19 patient who died at state-run Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad have called off their strike on Friday. The development comes after State Health Minister Eatala Rajender has assured to fulfil their demands within the next 15 days.

'We resume duties with immediate effect'

According to ANI, Khizer Ahmed, General Secretary Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) said, "Keeping public health in consideration especially in view of the COVID-19 pandemic we are fighting and trusting the Health Minister's reassuring words, Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) has decided to conditionally call off the strike and resume duties with immediate effect."

"As discussed with the Health Minister, a committee will be formed by TJUDA that would follow up with the Minister regularly (through video conferencing) for the next 15 days on updates of the demands. We are hopeful that the Health Minister shall personally take care of these demands so that we do not have to boycott duties again in a more intensive manner after 15 days," Ahmed added.

The Medicos are demanding increased security, decentralisation of COVID treatment, and immediate recruitment of additional staff.

'Firm and legal action will be taken'

Health Minister Rajender said, "Gandhi Hospital, being a super-speciality hospital, is capable of handling a variety of acute and chronic diseases for free. Poor patients can be best benefited by resuming non-COVID services here. This will be done after consulting the cabinet. Management of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and symptomatic COVID positive cases will be decentralised and adequate provisions will be made for the treatment of these cases in their respective district hospitals and all private medical colleges for better patient care delivery."

READ | 'Saaho' director Sujeeth gets engaged in Hyderabad; fans congratulate as pics surface

"Recruitment of doctors, nurses, patient care providers, and sanitation workers to fill the shortage will be conducted and provision will also be made for a 30 per cent extra force in reserve. Recruitment of SPF as per government order of December 2019 is under progress and will be provided soon in all government medical colleges/ hospitals," the Minister added.

E Rajender, condemning the attack on the duty doctor on Tuesday, held talks with the junior doctors the day after, an official press release said.

READ | Hyderabad: Medicos stage protest in hospital after COVID-19 deceased's kin attacks doctor

The Police have arrested two people in connection with the attack on the doctor and registered a case under the IPC and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act 2008. "Under any circumstances, the attack on medical staff will not be tolerated and firm and legal action will be taken," police said adding, "In this time, doctors are our frontline leaders."

READ | Hyderabad: Doctors continue to protest at Gandhi Hosp. after patient's kin beat up staff

READ | Hyderabad: COVID-19 patient sings in islolation ward to spread awareness

(With agency inputs)