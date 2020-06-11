'Saaho' director Sujeeth gets engaged in Hyderabad; fans congratulate as pics surface

Quick links:
After a five-year gap post his directorial debut, Sujeeth came back in a grand way by helming the Prabhas-starrer Saaho last year. As he gears up to direct Chiranjeevi next, not just his professional life, but there’s good news on the personal front as well. The director got engaged to Pravalika Reddy.
Sujeeth and Pravalika formalised their relationship in a ceremony in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Pictures of the event surfaced on social media and delighted his fans. The director was dressed in a white sherwani while Pravalika wore a traditional saree. The couple had garlands around their necks as they stood with folded hands along with their near and dear ones after the completion of the rituals.
Fans congratulated the couple as the pictures surfaced on Twitter. Not much details are available on the date of their marriage.
As per reports, Pravalika is a dentist and also apparently is famous on TikTok for her singing videos. She is also said to have written the script for a film starring Nani.
Meanwhile, Sujeeth delivered the biggest hit of his career with Prabhas-starrer Saaho. Though the film received mixed reviews, it was praised for his action sequences. The film also starring Shraddha Kapoor grossed over Rs 150 crore in Hindi, and is reported to have earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide.
Sujeeth is now working on the Telugu remake of Lucifer, one of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam starring Mohanlal. Chiranjeevi, however, had stated that the Teleugu version will be slightly different than the original.
