Hyderabad: COVID-19 Patient Sings In Islolation Ward To Spread Awareness

Sardar Gurmith Singh, a cop from Hyderabad has won everybody’s heart after he posted a clip singing Ek pyaar ka nagma hai from inside his isolation ward. Singh, a decorated and dedicated constable, recently contracted coronavirus following which he was admitted to Gandhi Hospital. However, undeterred by the deadly infection, Singh decided to spread joy by crooning the hit Bollywood song.

'Keep faith'

Taking to Facebook, on June 8, he posted the video wherein he could be heard singing the song, but with twisted lyrics. In a bid to lift everybody's spirit during the tough times, Singh played with the words to include lines such as Zindagi ko corona se bachana hai. In the clip, he also asks people to have trust in God reassuring them that corona was curable. He concludes the video by asking people to stay home only step out when necessary.

Since shared, the clip has received over 900 likes and a bandwagon of comments. While many lauded the brave cops spirit many others wished for his recovery. One user wrote, "Get well soon bhai" another worte, "Bohut khoob gurmit bhai". Yet another comment read, "Super! Very nice sir'.

