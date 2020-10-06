Indian Air Force Chief Drops Subtle Hints On Procurement Of Additional Rafale Jets

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday did not rule out procurement of more Rafale jets, and said the induction of the French-made multi-role aircraft has given the Indian Air Force an operational edge to strike "deep and hard". Asked whether the Indian Air Force was keen on having at least two more squadrons of Rafale jets, RKS Bhadauria said it is a complex subject and that "various options" are being deliberated upon based on the future requirement of the force. "The entire subject is under discussion and debate," the Chief of Air Staff said at a press conference.

In April last year, the IAF issued an RFI (request for information) or initial tender to acquire 114 jets at a cost of around USD 18 billion, which is billed as one of the world's biggest military procurements in recent years. The top contenders for the deal include Lockheed's F-21, Boeing's F/A-18, Dassault Aviation's Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon, Russian aircraft MiG 35 and Saab's Gripen. India currently owns 10 Rajafe jets, and by the end of 2021, it will receive a total of 36 from France based on the deal.

'The entire subject is under discussion'

"Whether we go in for more Rafale or MRFA, it will be an open competition... The current status is that we have received all the RFIs (for the MRFA programme). All these issues are on the table now in terms of taking a final call...There are various issues that need to be considered," he said.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. The Chief of Air Staff also cited budget constraints as one of the factors in taking any decision (regarding procurement). The Army chief said the IAF would get 3-4 Rafales after every 2-3 months till the supply of the entire fleet of 36 is completed. The Chief of Air Staff also said the government is concentrating on procurement of 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas (Mark 1A), 114 multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) and having upgraded versions of the LCA besides focusing on indigenous development of the ambitious advanced medium combat aircraft.

