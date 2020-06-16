​​​​​​​India-China Violent Standoff: Raksha Mantri Meets CDS, Chiefs & EAM; Will Brief PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. The Defence Minister will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to ANI, the recent developments in Eastern Ladakh pertaining to the violent clash between Indian and Chinese forces where both sides sustained casualties were discussed.

A violent standoff took place between the Indian Army and China's PLA on Monday night in which three Indian Army personnel were martyred. It was during the de-escalation process underway in the Galway Valley, Ladakh that the violent face-off took place. The loss of lives on the Indian side include a Colonel and two Jawans. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation, even as equal or more casualties on the Chinese side have been confirmed.

The clash witnessed no firing of bullets; rather clubs and stones were used at the Line of Actual Control. The development comes days after India and China held Corps Commander level talks at Moldo and both the countries issued statements saying that they will ensure peaceful de-escalation.

In his first response, the Chinese foreign minister said, "China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation." It is important to note here that the fulcrum of the standoff is the sanctity of the border, hence it is interpretive as to who violated whose territory.

India China border tensions

The recent border dispute between India and China first came into the forefront on May 9 when clash was reported between military of the two nations at Naku La in Sikkim. Furthermore, on May 10, army official informed that there were other clashes that took place on May 6 near Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh. Moreover, days after this, Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the LAC in eastern Ladakh. A fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force then carried out sorties in the area.

With an aim to find a solution to the tensions, India and China held Corps Commander level talks on June 6 at Moldo. Issuing a statement after 5-long hours of talks, New Delhi that both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation and described the meeting as 'cordial and positive atmosphere'. Beijing also affirmed that the overall situation at the border areas is now 'generally stable' and 'under control' and both sides will resolve the issue through diplomatic and military channels, and consequently, that there had been de-escalation and disengagement.

