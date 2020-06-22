India-China Corps Commander Talks On; Finger Areas In Pangong Remain Bone Of Contention

After the violent clash between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on June 15, both sides are once again having a Corps Commander level talk on the Chinese side of Moldo. While this is the second Corps Commander level talks that are taking place following the standoff in Eastern Ladakh, it is the first Corps Commander talks after the violent clash on June 15. After the June 15 physical scuffle, two Major General level talks have taken place at Patrol Point 14. The Major General talks were largely confined to diffusing the tension between both sides following the violent scuffle, where India lost 20 brave hearts including a commanding officer. Chinese, too, suffered a huge blow losing over 40 soldiers including a commanding officer. Unlike India, China so far hasn't admitted to the exact number of casualties so far but on Monday Chinese mouthpiece Global Times admitted that suffered casualties but was way lower than what India has been projecting.

The Corps Commander talks are taking place under very different circumstances. In the last Corps Commander talks that took place, both sides drew up a disengagement plan concerning Galwan and Gogra. The biggest bone of contention which remains unresolved is the Finger areas of Pangong Tso. Multiple satellite images point towards massive Chinese deployment at Finger 4 area. India has been pushing for status quo ante which would essentially mean that India could continue with patrolling areas between Finger 4 and Finger 8. Sources say, India is unlikely to budge when it comes to the Finger areas in Pangong Tso. Military experts, however, say that these talks are taking place at a time when a lot of mistrust has crept in. Speaking to Republic TV, Brigadier (Retd) Anil Gupta said, "In my opinion, these talks are completely useless. It would not result into anything concrete. Rather the Corps Commander should be utilised in focussing on deployment. These talks should be handled by the diplomats. The situation is way past the military level."

While there has been no official word from the Indian Army as far as the agenda of the talks are concerned, sources indicate that with the rules of engagement being changed, India would go into these meetings with a list of violations from the Chinese side. India would once again reiterate that no treaty has been violated by the Indian side and the Chinese claim over Galwan is simply untenable and historically wrong. "There is no question of letting go at this stage. One must also point out that India is a strong advocate for peace and tranquillity, territorial integrity remains paramount. Prime Minister's message on this matter sets the tone for these talks. This will be followed up by diplomatic level talks. One cannot expect an immediate solution to this standoff," said a source from the security apparatus.

