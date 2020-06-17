India-China LAC Clash: Ladakh MP Salutes Martyred Soldiers For Their Selfless Sacrifice

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Wednesday saluted the Indian Army soldiers who were martyred during the violent faceoff with the Chinese troops in Galwan saying that they had shown 'immense courage till their last breath.' While paying his respects to the families of the martyred soldiers, the Ladakh MP thanked them for their courage and selfless sacrifice to the nation stating that their valour will always be remembered.

'Immense courage till last breath'

I salute the courage and selfless sacrifices of soldiers of Indian Army in Galwan Valley. You all showed immense courage till your last breath for the motherland. Your valour will be always remembered. My condolences to the families of Brave soldiers.



Jai Hind! — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) June 17, 2020

20 Indian soldiers martyred

The Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed that 20 soldiers were martyred in the violent face-off at the Line of Actual Control, that took place on late Monday night. After initially confirming that three soldiers had died, the Army later added that 17 more personnel who were critically injured succumbed to their injuries. As per latest reports, 4 more jawans are said to be critical.

The confrontation took place when the de-escalation process was underway along the LAC. As per a report by ANI, the Chinese Army also suffered about 43 casualties. The face-off was reportedly provoked by an attack on an Indian Colonel with iron rods, leading to a physical hand-to-hand combat between the armies involving clubs and rocks for many hours.

In response to the violent face-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meet on June 19 at 5 PM to discuss the situation at India-China border areas. The Prime Minister's office has said that presidents of various political parties can take part in the meeting that will be held virtually due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

