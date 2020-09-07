India's Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle Takes Off; WATCH This DRDO Success

India on Monday successfully flight tested the indigenously-developed hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) that is expected to power futuristic long-range missile systems and aerial platforms, officials said. The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

#WATCH DRDO‘s successful demonstration of the Hypersonic air-breathing scramjet technology with the flight test of Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle, at 1103 hours today from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island, off the coast of Odisha pic.twitter.com/aC1phjusDH — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

'I congratulate DRDO on this landmark achievement'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO over the successful test flight of the HSTDV, calling it a "landmark achievement"

The @DRDO_India has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demontrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2020

I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2020

A DRDO official said, with the successful test flight of the HSTDV, India has demonstrated capabilities for highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for next-generation hypersonic vehicles in partnership with the domestic defence industry. The HSTDV powers cruise missiles and operates on scramjet engines which can attain the speed of around Mach 6 which is far better than ramjet engines, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)