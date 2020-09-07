Last Updated:

India's Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle Takes Off; WATCH This DRDO Success

India on Monday successfully flight tested the indigenously-developed HSTDV that is expected to power futuristic long-range missile systems and aerial platforms

Written By
Jay Pandya
DRDO

India on Monday successfully flight tested the indigenously-developed hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) that is expected to power futuristic long-range missile systems and aerial platforms, officials said. The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). 

'I congratulate DRDO on this landmark achievement'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO over the successful test flight of the HSTDV, calling it a "landmark achievement"

READ | DRDO launches contest to promote innovators on 5th death anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam

READ | A lot of technologies developed to deal with cold weather in northern mountains: DRDO chief

A DRDO official said, with the successful test flight of the HSTDV, India has demonstrated capabilities for highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for next-generation hypersonic vehicles in partnership with the domestic defence industry. The HSTDV powers cruise missiles and operates on scramjet engines which can attain the speed of around Mach 6 which is far better than ramjet engines, the officials said.

READ | DRDO identifies 108 Systems & Subsystems; provides list to Defence Ministry

READ | Independence Day 2020: DRDO-developed anti-drone system deployed near Red Fort

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND