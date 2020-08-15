Independence Day 2020: DRDO-developed Anti-drone System Deployed Near Red Fort

On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, an anti-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was deployed near the Red Fort on Saturday. According to the DRDO, the technology can bring down micro-drones through either jamming of command and control links or by damaging electronics of drones through laser-based directed energy weapons.

'Bring down target up to 1-2.5 km'

"The comprehensive solution is to tackle the problem that drones may pose to national security agencies," DRDO said in a statement. The system can detect and jam micro drones up to 3 kilometres and use the laser to bring down a target up to 1-2.5 kilometres depending on the wattage of laser weapon, officials had earlier said. It can be an effective counter to increased drone-based activity in the western and northern sectors of the country.

Addressing the nation on Saturday, PM Modi unveiled his vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and said the goal is to make India a global manufacturing hub while a Rs 110 lakh crore pipeline of national infrastructure projects is being created to boost the economy and create jobs.

'Our products should be the best'

He said India received record foreign investment in the last fiscal when FDI rose 18% adding that companies were looking to invest in the nation even during the Corona crisis.

"How long can the raw material be sent out of our country and finished products imported," he asked. "Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is not only about cutting imports but also raising our capacity, creativity and skills," the Prime Minister said. The vision, he said, is not just to make in India but make for the world.

"Today world's biggest companies are looking at India," he said in his 86-minute speech. "Now along with 'Make in India', we will have to move ahead with the mantra of 'Make for World'.

He cited the example of India during the Corona crisis becoming an export surplus nation in the manufacturing of N-95 face masks, PPE kits and ventilators. From just one corona testing lab, India now has 1,400 labs. "Our policies, our process, our products should be the best," he said.

(With agency inputs)