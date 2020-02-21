Indian 2 Accident: Crane Operator Arrested After Three People Killed On Film Sets

Three people were killed and nine injured in a crane accident on the sets of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2 on Wednesday. The accident happened when the set was being constructed. According to PTI, Haasan was unharmed and the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to the latest update, police officials have arrested the crane operator who was reported missing from Chennai city.

Crane operator arrested

Tamil Nadu: Police arrests the crane operator, in connection with the accident that occurred during the shooting of Kamal Haasan's film 'Indian 2' in Chennai — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has announced Rs. 1 crore compensation for the people who have lost their lives in the accident that took place in the Indian 2 sets. He informed that he too escaped the horrific mishap just by a gap of four seconds and was just two feet away from the victims. The actor further urged that safety steps need to be taken for situations as such, as it can happen to 'anybody'

எத்தனையோ விபத்துக்களை சந்தித்து, கடந்திருந்தாலும் இன்றைய விபத்து மிகக் கொடூரமானது. மூன்று சகாக்களை இழந்து நிற்கிறேன்.எனது வலியை விட

அவர்களை இழந்த குடும்பத்தினரின் துயரம் பன்மடங்கு இருக்கும். அவர்களில் ஒருவனாக அவர்களின் துயரத்தில் பங்கேற்கிறேன்.அவர்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

The accident took place at a suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the set crashed, killing three and injuring nine others, police said without divulging further details. The shoot was underway at a private cinema studio, they added. According to reports, as soon as the incident happened, Kamal Haasan rushed to the spot and ensured that the rest of the cast and crew were safe.

