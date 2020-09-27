Indian Army Adequately Prepared To Fight Harsh Winters & China Along The LAC In Ladakh

With the winters nearing closer and amid the ongoing tensions with China along the LAC, the Indian Army has geared up to face both challenges adequately. With the temperatures dipping to as low as -40 degrees Celsius at Ladakh, the army forces have been provided with adequate training and special winter clothing to battle the chilling winds. The Indian Army has also deployed T-90 and T-72 tanks in the region along with the BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles to counter any unilateral charge by the People's Liberation Army along the LAC.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Major General Arvind Kapoor said, "The Fire and Fury Corps is the only formation of the Indian Army and also in the world to have actually deployed mechanized forces in such harsh terrain. The maintenance of the tanks, infantry combat vehicles, and heavy guns is a challenge in this terrain. To ensure crew and equipment readiness, adequate arrangements are in place for both man and machine."

Major General Kapoor, who heads the Fire and Fury Corps which looks after the entire war preparedness along the LAC in Ladakh, asserted that the Army is logistically prepared in terms of tackling harsh weather, with special winter clothing and other facilities such as fuel, spares, and assemblies in place.

Talking about the climatic challenges at an altitude of 15,000 feet, Major General Kapoor said, "There is no doubt that winters in Ladakh are going to be harsh. We are absolutely in control as far as advanced winter stocking and forward winter stocking is concerned. High calorie and nutritious ration, fuel, oil and lubricants, special winter clothing, winter tentage, and heating appliances are all available in adequate numbers."

Indian Army Occupies 6 New Heights At LAC

The Indian Army has occupied six new major hill features on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the last three weeks amid the ongoing conflict with the Chinese PLA in the Eastern Ladakh sector, ANI reported.

"The Indian Army has occupied six new heights between August 29 and the second week of September. The new hill features being occupied by our troops include the Magar hill, Gurung Hill, Recehen La, Rezang La, Mokhpari and the dominating height over Chinese positions near Finger 4," top government sources told the news agency.

(Image Credits: PTI)