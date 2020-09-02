Mike Pompeo Says Entire World Beginning To Unite Against China's 'belligerence'

In a televised interview with US broadcaster Fox News, US secretary of the state Mike Pompeo said that the entire world was now united against China’s belligerence and its unfair practices. He said nations including India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea were pushing back against China’s expansionist policies and aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region. While the US intensified stance against China for curtailing Hong Kong’s freedom with draconian security law under its “one country, two systems”, piled visa bans, slapped trade embargo and sanctions, several nations, including Taiwan, now stand against the People’s Republic’s assertiveness, insisting the rule of law. Nations were now understanding that China’s “communist regime” refuses to operate in a positive, reciprocal, and clear approach, Pompeo said in a live-streamed interview.

Whether or not it is our allies in India, in Australia, Japan, or South Korea, all the nations that China encompasses as political and military targets with its expansionist policies and border skirmishes, as in the case of India, have united with the US, Pompeo asserted. Further, Pompeo cited India’s deployment of war frontline vessels in the South China Sea along Malacca Straits near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to squash China's maritime claims. He further spoke about India's deployment of MiG-29K fighter jets to vigil the Indian Ocean trade route post-Chinese PLA troops clashes with Indian defense forces due to rising threats from PLA.

Pompeo then accused China of an astonishing level of assertiveness in consolidating its position in the South and the East China Sea. He criticized the People’s Republic’s expansionary policies leading to escalation of violence with Indian counterparts on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where China has constructed airstrips, helipads, and upped its ante and infrastructure. “ We have allies on this battle,” Pompeo said in his televised address, adding, that the US would construct that out as nations had flipped away from Huawei acknowledging the menace that China had put the world in today.

“So, whether it’s our friends in India, our friends in Australia, friends in Japan or South Korea, I think they have all come to see the risk to their own people, to their own countries, and you’ll see them partner with the US to push back (China) on every front,” —Mike Pompeo said, in a PTI report.

“It’s central that we have friends and allies in this battle. We’ve worked for two years now to build that out. We’ve made real progress. You’ve seen lots of countries turn away from Huawei. You’ve seen them acknowledge the threat. They slept on this threat the same way America did for two decades,” PTI quoted Pompeo as saying.

Accusing it of fuelling worsening frictions with neighbouring nations as it continues to amplify weaponry and military prowess, Pompeo said, communist China erected army bases on synthetic islands claimed by island nations Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. China claimed sovereignty over 1.3 million square miles of the South China Sea. He resounded India’s sustaining approach of “part of world commons” that promotes liberty of navigation and overflight in the “disputed” worldwide waterways.

"America slept while China grew," Pompeo said in a televised address

Reports of 300+ Chinese vessels near the Galapagos disabling tracking systems, changing ship names, and leaving marine debris are deeply troubling. We again call on the PRC to be transparent and enforce its own zero tolerance policy on illegal fishing. https://t.co/qrYlqY9QAJ — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 27, 2020

China's "predatory world view”

Further, Pompeo categorically rejected territorial claims made by China asserting, “Chinese language predatory world view” stands no place in the 21st-century free world. China’s army, its missile techniques, commerce points, all of the financial points, all of the issues are under the critical inspection of President Donald Trump who is proceeding in a critical approach to address the Chinese language Communist Social gathering rhetoric, Pompeo said. China’s army buildup, the diplomatic efforts, the Belt, and Street Initiative to attempt to create vassal states, a tyrannical regime all over the world for world hegemony have all been a crucial part of Xi Jinping’s regime, he added.

