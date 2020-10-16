JP Nadda Hits Out At China, Pak In Bihar Rally: 'Panic In Beijing As India Building Roads'

BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday stated that there is a state of panic in China at the moment because PM Modi has covered the border area by constructing a 4,700 km-long road from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh in the last five years. He also said that the jawans of the country have given an answer to the maladministration of Pakistan.

'Befitting reply to maladministration of Pakistan'

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Aurangabad, he said, "At this time there is a panic in China, that is because Modi Ji has covered the border area by making 4,700 km road from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh in the last five years." "The country is moving ahead at a very fast pace. The leadership of PM Modi has given a befitting reply to the maladministration of Pakistan. In the same language, the soldiers of the country have given an answer to China and told how India is going under the leadership of Modi Ji," he added.

Nadda further said, "The NDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done the work of liberating people from 'Lalu's jungle raj'. "The state, which had previously being run on 'loot order', is now running following law and order," he added.

Bihar Assembly Polls 2020

Bihar goes to polls in three phases for its 243 assembly seats on October 28, November 3, and November 7. Keeping in view the COVID-19 protocol, the voting time has been increased by one hour. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. The NDA has announced its seat-sharing formula: The BJP will contest 121 seats and the JD(U) will contest 115, while Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM will contest seven seats.

Meanwhile, India and China are currently engaged in a dialogue both at military and diplomatic levels to ease the tensions at the border. Amid the border standoff with China, India is expediting work on several key projects including on a strategic road linking Darcha in Himachal Pradesh with Ladakh that will criss-cross a number of high-altitude snow-bound passes.

The nearly 290-km-long road will be crucial for the movement of troops and heavy weaponry into the frontier bases of the Ladakh region and will provide a crucial link to the Kargil region.

(With agency inputs)