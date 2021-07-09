Indian Navy Prohibits Flying Of Drones Over Its Bases, Assets Following Jammu Drone Attack

The Indian Navy has prohibited the use of unconventional aerial objects like drones and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) within 3 kilometres of Naval Bases, Naval Units and Naval assets following the Jammu drone attack.

"Any non-conventional aerial object, including RPAs (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) found violating this prohibition, will be destroyed or confiscated without any liability, and additionally actions may be initiated under sections 121, 121A, 287, 336, 337 and 338 of Indian Penal Code against the operator", a Defence statement said on Friday.

The Navy's decision comes after a drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu last month leaving two personnel injured. The government authorities highlighted that the use of a drone to carry out a terrorist attack marked the beginning of a new security threat for the country.

Earlier this week, the Raj Bhawan and Civil Secretariat in Jammu were declared a 'No Fly Zone' in a bid to secure the sensitive areas against incidents of drone attacks.

"Airspace between Raj Bhawan, Jammu and Civil Secretariat, Jammu is declared as 'No Fly Zone' and flying of Drones & Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) shall be strictly prohibited over and above these premises with immediate effect," the order dated July 5, stated.

"There shall be complete prohibition on flying of Drone and UAVs over all areas/venues in District Jammu as and when Lieutenant Governor is scheduled to visit in connection with holding of events," it added.

Various districts in Jammu and Kashmir as well as nearby Punjab state have banned the use of drones following the blast in Jammu.

Jammu Drone attack

These precautionary measures are being taken in light of the multiple blasts which occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airport last month. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound was captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. The attack is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The probe called the attacks 'a well-planned conspiracy to target national aerial assets and challenge the national security' of the country. Although there was no damage to any aerial assets. Although no damage has been caused to Indian aerial assets, two IAF personnel suffered minor injuries.