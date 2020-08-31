Indian Navy Deployed Warship In South China Sea Post Galwan Clash; Cornered China: Source

Soon after the Galwan Valley clash on June 15 in Eastern Ladakh with Chinese PLA troops, India acted swiftly and the Indian Navy sailed out its frontline warship for deployment in the South China Sea. The move irked Beijing after which it raised objections over it during the diplomatic talks between the two sides, as per sources.

China, which has been trying to dominate the region by expanding its presence through artificial islands and military presence has been objecting to the Indian presence there. "Soon after the Galwan clash broke out in which 20 of our soldiers were martyred, the Indian Navy deployed one of its frontline warships to the South China Sea where the People's Liberation Army's Navy objects to the presence of any other force claiming the majority of the waters as part of its territory," ANI quoted government sources as saying.

During the deployment in the South China Sea where the American Navy had also deployed its destroyers and frigates, the Indian warship was continuously maintaining contact with their American counterparts over secure communication systems, the sources informed.

As part of the routine drills, the Indian warship was being constantly updated about the status of the movement of military vessels of other countries there, sources said adding that the entire mission was carried out in a very hush-hush manner to avoid any public glare on Navy's activities. The Navy has also deployed its MiG-29K fighter aircraft at an important Air Force base where they are practising missions for conflict over land and mountainous terrain, the sources said.

Meanwhile, India is all set to launch the bidding process by next month for a Rs 55,000-crore mega project to build six conventional submarines for the Indian Navy to narrow the gap with China's growing naval prowess, PTI quoting government sources reported on Sunday.

The submarines will be built in India under the much-talked-about strategic partnership model that allows domestic companies to join hands with leading foreign defence majors to produce high-end military platforms in the country and reduce import dependence. The Indian Navy is also in the process of procuring 57 carrier-borne fighter jets, 111 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH) and 123 multi-role helicopters under the strategic partnership model.

