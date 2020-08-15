Independence Day: Indian Navy Shares Powerful Video, Says ‘Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam’

As the nation celebrates 74th Independence Day, the Indian Navy took to Instagram to wish countrymen and to inform that they are always ‘combat ready’. While sharing a video of the officers' ‘Swift, Strong and silent’ actions, the Indian Navy wrote ‘Har Kaam Desh ke Naam’. From Navy’s helicopter to aircraft, the short clip perfectly captured the Indian Navy’s service to the nation.

The caption of the post read, “#HarKaamDeshKeNaam #IndianNavy - In service of the Nation. Combat Ready and Mission Deployed. Silent, Strong, Swift”.

Since shared, the clip has garnered over two lakh views. With nearly 90,000 likes and thousands of comments, several users thanked the ‘naval warriors’ for their services. While one internet user wrote, “Wow, just superb. My Incredible India,” another added, “Proud always”. A third Instagram user-added, “Lets celebrate the heroes who are working hard to protect our freedom... Jai hind”.

Defence Minister praises Armed Forces

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 14 assured the Forces that the government is doing everything possible to meet their operational requirements. While observing that India believes in winning over hearts rather than occupying the land of other countries, he affirmed that there cannot be any compromise on the nation's self-respect.

Rajnath Singh extended his good wishes to the serving and retired personnel of the Armed Forces on behalf of the entire nation. He also expressed his condolences to the loved ones of the personnel laying down their lives for the security of the nation. Recalling the martyrdom of the soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash, Singh maintained that the country shall never forget their supreme sacrifice.

