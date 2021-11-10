INX Media Case: Delhi HC Rejects CBI Plea Over Document Inspection By Chidambaram, Others

In a development of the alleged INX Media corruption case, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the trial court order allowing inspection of documents kept in Malkhana room (the room where case property is kept) by the accused in the case. The accused in the case involves former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram. The investigating agency had opposed the inspection of documents by the accused citing that it may result in tampering of evidence.

The Delhi High Court has now dismissed the plea made by the CBI challenging the order to allow copies/inspection of documents by the accused. Justice Mukta Gupta issued the order dismissing the plea. The investigation agency in its plea had claimed that the court could not allow the accused in search of a ‘plausible defence’ in the case.

In its plea made to the high court, the CBI claimed that the INX Media case involved a high level of corruption with ‘wide ramifications on society.' The agency, while citing the big names involved in the case, said that the collective interest of the society could not be played down while the accused had a right to a fair trial. "A fair trial is not what the accused wants in the name of a fair trial but it must soothe the ultimate justice. Although the right to a fair trial of the respondents/accused was not infringed, since all documents relied upon by petitioner (CBI) were provided to the respondents/accused," the CBI had said in its plea, as cited by PTI. The agency said that the very essence of the trial is to unearth the truth and allowing the accused to check evidence would hinder the same.

INX Media corruption case

In 2017, the CBI registered an FIR over alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance handed to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funding. The group had received a sum of Rs 305 crore from overseas, while P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister during the UPA government. The CBI in its case, also alleged that Karti Chidambaram, son of the former minister was also in contact with the INX Media. The agency claimed that the media group had engaged a firm linked with Karti in order to solve an Income Tax Department issue.

Earlier in March, a special court order allowed the accused to inspect the documents kept in the Malkhana room. Claiming the need for a fair trial, the court asked the CBI to produce copies of all the documents collected and statements recorded by it during the investigation to the accused. The Central agency challenged the order at Delhi HC claiming chances of evidence tampering.

